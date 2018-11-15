England manager Gareth Southgate says Wayne Rooney return a 'privilege'

2:54 Gareth Southgate felt that there were positives from the displays of some of England’s younger players but felt the performance overall could be improved Gareth Southgate felt that there were positives from the displays of some of England’s younger players but felt the performance overall could be improved

Gareth Southgate says it was a 'privilege' to be involved with Wayne Rooney's England farewell and believes the striker was given a fitting send off.

The friendly against the USA was named 'The Wayne Rooney Foundation International' to help raise money for the striker's charity, with England comfortable 3-0 winners at Wembley.

Highlights from England's 3-0 friendly win against USA which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap

It was Rooney's final appearance in an England shirt - earning his 120th cap - and Southgate had nothing but praise for the DC United forward.

He told Sky Sports: "From our point of view, we're talking a lot about what playing for England means to us, what wearing the shirt means and respecting the players who have gone before.

"I think all of the players have done that really well this week. We've given Wayne the tribute he deserves - a yard the other side of Guzan to finish it would have been a fairy tale, but he's probably had a few of those in his career anyway.

"You saw some moments of real quality from him with those through balls towards the end of the game.

"He spoke to them [the players] at the end and they would have noticed his humility. Given everything he has done in the game, he mucked in with the group, trained the same as everyone else, he worked in the five-a-sides and wanted to win everything he was involved in.

"In the game, he was tracking back and he showed what a top player mentality he has. It was a privilege for everyone to be involved with him this week."

Thursday's line-up was England's least experienced starting XI since May 1980 and attentions will now turn to Sunday's crunch Nations League game against Croatia - live on Sky Sports - which could see England through or relegated depending on the result.

"We've got really good competition for places," Southgate added. "It was a good test for many of those players because the USA were fairly young as well so we would have to be better without the ball in particular but there were a lot of really pleasing things.

"It's a brilliant game now [against Croatia]. It's what the Nations League concept was all about. We've had some really exciting nights already and Sunday now becomes a really good game for everybody to look forward to."

