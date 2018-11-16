Pick your England XI to face Croatia in Nations League group decider

Who should Gareth Southgate name in his England XI?

Who should Gareth Southgate select for England's all or nothing Nations League group clash with Croatia on Sunday?

A place in the finals, a second spot finish and relegation are all possibilities for England after Croatia's win over Spain on Thursday night.

That makes it a crucial contest for Southgate's men - but who should make his line-up for this crunch Wembley showdown?

After his man-of-the-match performance against USA, should Trent Alexander-Arnold remain at right-back? Did Jadon Sancho's display warrant more game time? And which midfield combination should the manager go with?

