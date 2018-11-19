Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane is the 'best goalscorer in the world'

Gareth Southgate has lauded Harry Kane as the "best goalscorer in the world" after his late winner sent England into the inaugural Nations League semi-finals.

England came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday to pip Spain to top spot in group A4 and relegate their opponents.

Kane's 85th-minute strike came at the perfect moment for England, and ended an eight-game goal drought with the national team for the captain.

Southgate was effusive in his praise for the 25-year-old, saying: "He's the best goal-scorer in the world. You're always loathe to take a player off of his ability.

"He's our main penalty-taker, leader and his hold-up play is critical. We have huge belief in him and he is so hungry to lead the team further."

Southgate has successfully integrated several young players into the England squad following their run to the World Cup semi-finals in the summer, with Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez and Jadon Sancho all impressing in recent months.

Despite England's success in the summer, Southgate says it was key to rejuvenate the squad, and has praised the new players' impact.

Ben Chilwell has five caps for England since making his debut in September

"We knew to keep the hunger, you need competition for places," Southgate said.

"We had a close look at Ben ahead of the summer, didn't think he was quite ready, but he's started the season really well at Leicester.

"The younger ones have emerged so quickly. Gomez would probably have come with us in the summer if he was fit. We're not afraid to put them in."