Gareth Southgate challenges England to make sure Nations League success is just the start

Gareth Southgate challenged his England players to make sure their UEFA Nations League success is just the start after his side's thrilling 2-1 win over Croatia.

England looked to be on course for Nations League relegation after Andrej Kramaric put Croatia in front early in the second half at Wembley, but goals from substitute Jesse Lingard and captain Harry Kane turned the match on its head, giving England the victory that ensured they finish top of Nations League Group A4 and so book a place in next year's Finals.

And with four wins in their last five games, Southgate expressed his delight with England's continued improvement and the fact that they have not rested on their laurels after a successful World Cup campaign.

"I am very proud first and foremost," Southgate told Sky Sports. "I thought we dictated a lot of the game and had some good chances in the first half and should have been ahead.

"We then let a soft goal in and it is a real test of resilience and patience, and for all the great football that we played, we scored from a long throw - maybe we are not a new England, maybe we are more like the England of old!

"I am very proud of what the players have done, not just today, but throughout the whole year. People can see the spirit and I have not heard Wembley like that for a long time.

"We have come out of a very tough group. You can look at the one with France and Germany, but if you look at form and world rankings, ours is the toughest, so this is a real step forward - we have not just sat back after the summer, we have progressed. The players are hungry and are starting to believe. People can see the style, people are starting to believe in what we are doing.

"We have a had a very good year, but we have to make sure that is just the start."

The result helps England to exorcise some demons from the summer, as it was Croatia who ended England's dream of a first World Cup final in 52 years at the last-four stage.

The Wembley contest echoed much of the proceedings of the July semi-final in Moscow, but Southgate insisted he was always confident England would find a way through this time around.

"We were more in control of the game in the first half than we were in the semi final," Southgate added. "We scored early [in Moscow], but from 20 minutes on we were not necessarily dictating the game.

"We much more controlled in possession this time, they were a threat on the counter all the time, but it felt like we could always open them up and create chances.

Raheem Sterling missed an early chance for England

"The players are starting to believe in the system, and we can start to work in more detail in our attacking patterns. We have got some players that are so comfortable on the ball playing out from the back a certain way.

"The depth of the squad since the summer has grown because of the younger players coming through. Whoever comes into the team gives everyone else competition and they are all delivering."