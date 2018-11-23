When is the Nations League finals draw? England to discover semi-final fate
Draw live on Sky Sports News on December 3
Last Updated: 23/11/18 12:12pm
England are set to discover their Nations League Finals semi-final opponents ahead of the summer tournament in Portugal.
Having finished top of their group ahead of Croatia and Spain, England qualified for the inaugural final tournament next summer.
Winning the four-team tournament would bring Gareth Southgate's side their first piece of silverware since 1966, not to mention a seedings boost ahead of future major tournaments.
Here, we run through all the important details
Who has qualified?
Group 1 - Netherlands
Group 2 - Switzerland
Group 3 - Portugal
Group 4 - England
There will be no seeding in the draw, and England could face any of the other three qualified teams.
When is the draw?
The draw will take place on Monday, December 3 at 1.30pm at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. The draw will be live on Sky Sports News.
When are the Nations League Finals?
Semi-finals: June 5 and 6, 2019 - Estadio do Dragao, Porto or Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimares
Final: June 9, 2019 - Estadio do Dragao, Porto or Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes
Where can I watch the tournament?
The tournament will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports
Who is favourite to win it?
England - 7/4
Portugal - 9/4
Netherlands - 11/4
Switzerland - 5/1