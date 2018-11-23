When is the Nations League finals draw? England to discover semi-final fate

England celebrate their victory over Croatia in the Nations League

England are set to discover their Nations League Finals semi-final opponents ahead of the summer tournament in Portugal.

Having finished top of their group ahead of Croatia and Spain, England qualified for the inaugural final tournament next summer.

Winning the four-team tournament would bring Gareth Southgate's side their first piece of silverware since 1966, not to mention a seedings boost ahead of future major tournaments.

Here, we run through all the important details

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could face England in the finals

Who has qualified?

Group 1 - Netherlands

Group 2 - Switzerland

Group 3 - Portugal

Group 4 - England

There will be no seeding in the draw, and England could face any of the other three qualified teams.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, December 3 at 1.30pm at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. The draw will be live on Sky Sports News.

4:09 England 2-1 Croatia England 2-1 Croatia

When are the Nations League Finals?

Semi-finals: June 5 and 6, 2019 - Estadio do Dragao, Porto or Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimares

Final: June 9, 2019 - Estadio do Dragao, Porto or Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes

Where can I watch the tournament?

The tournament will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports

Who is favourite to win it?

England - 7/4

Portugal - 9/4

Netherlands - 11/4

Switzerland - 5/1