England draw France, Romania and Croatia in European U21 Championship Group C

England have been drawn to face France, Romania and Croatia in the group stages of next year's European U21 Championship.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will open their Italy 2019 campaign in Group C against France on June 18, before taking on Romania three days later and the Croatians on June 24.

England, who beat Denmark 5-1 on Tuesday, are among the favourites after emerging unbeaten from the qualifying stages.

They were one of the top three seeds and thus avoided hosts Italy and defending champions Germany.

The draw was conducted by former Italy international Andrea Pirlo in Bologna and the tournament final will take place on June 30.

England U21's Dominic Solanke (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Denmark

Group A: Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Serbia, Austria

Group C: England, France, Romania, Croatia