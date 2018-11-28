Gareth Southgate launches the FA's 'We Only Do Positive' handbook

Gareth Southgate was grilled by a room full of schoolchildren at a news conference as he launched the FA's 'We Only Do Positive' handbook.

The England manager, although always keen to work with younger players, is sure to have been out of his comfort zone at St George's Park when a class of schoolkids quizzed him on the FA's latest initiative.

Southgate maintained his calm demeanour throughout, but the same can not be said for the interviewers, one of whom - mid-news conference - made his best attempt at doing the 'Dele Alli Challenge'.

The FA's 'We Only Do Positive' handbook includes Southgate's five positive principles of coaching and is aimed at coaches of grassroots youth teams.

This is being released in response to research from the FA that has shown that 90 per cent of young players perform better with positive encouragement.

