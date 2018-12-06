England women to play USA, Brazil and Japan in SheBelieves Cup

England are ranked third in the world behind USA and Germany

England Women will take on Brazil, Japan and World Cup holders and hosts USA in the annual SheBelieves Cup early next year.

Phil Neville's squad will start against Brazil in Philadelphia on February 27 followed by a trip to Nashville three days later to play USA.

They then play Japan in Tampa on March 5 in what will be the fourth consecutive year they have taken part in the round-robin tournament.

England finished second in last season's cup after beating France 4-1 in Neville's first match as coach. They drew 2-2 with Germany before losing to 1-0 to USA.

All four nations are among the top eight in the FIFA rankings and will be in the hat for Saturday's World Cup draw.

France are hosting the tournament which will begin in June 2019.