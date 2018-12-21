FA appoints Les Reed as new technical director

Les Reed has been appointed as technical director of the Football Association

The Football Association has appointed Les Reed as its new technical director, replacing Dan Ashworth.

Reed, who will be responsible for all elite England men's sides from development squads to seniors, will take up the role in February 2019.

Ashworth is set to vacate the position in January - in order to work in a similar role with Premier League side Brighton.

Reed, 66, left his position as Southampton's head of football development last month, after eight years in charge.

Reed said: "I am honoured to be appointed as The FA's technical director at such an exciting time for the game in this country.

"We are coming off the back of the most incredible year and I have nothing but respect for the outstanding work of Dan Ashworth and all the coaches and staff at St. George's Park.

"The challenge will be to continue the progress that has been made and I hope I can bring my experience to help England teams continue on the right path.

"I am passionate about coaching, about helping English players to be the best they can be, and also want to work closely with the clubs and leagues we have in this country.

"I cannot wait to get started."

Dan Ashworth will leave his FA post in January

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: "We are pleased to confirm Les Reed as Dan Ashworth's successor as technical director and believe he is the right person to continue to build on the clear signs of progression at St. George's Park.

"Les' experience in the game is unrivalled, so it is no surprise that he came through a thorough recruitment process as the outstanding candidate.

"As well as working across the England pathway and FA Education, it's important we continue to develop strong relationships with the wider game for the benefit of English football, and Les will be well placed to continue to strengthen those relationships."