WATCH: Jadon Sancho's outrageous skill against Czech Republic

Raheem Sterling took the headlines as England beat Czech Republic 5-0, but did you catch Jadon Sancho's street football skill too?

Sancho made his first start in a competitive game for the England senior side three days short of his 19th birthday, but he looked well at home at Wembley, setting up the Three Lions' first goal and coming close to one of his own.

The Borussia Dortmund forward had time to turn on the skills too, getting back to his feet when he could have gone down for a penalty before embarrassing Czech midfielder David Pavelka with an outrageous nutmeg.

It might have only resulted in a corner, but Sancho had already got away down the right to set up England's opener and combined with Kyle Walker all night to give left-back Filip Novak a nightmare evening.

Click play above to watch the cheeky nutmeg for yourself.