Montenegro vs England: Fans face language test to enter stadium for European Qualifer

Fans face a language test at the Podgorica City Stadium on Monday

Any fans trying to gain access to the home end of the Gradski stadium will be tested to see if they can speak Montenegrin, Sky Sports News has been told, as the authorities try to enforce segregation for Monday's European Qualifier between Montenegro and England.

Sky Sports News has learned that "more than 100" England fans have bought tickets in the home end for the game, with the away supporter's official allocation just 650.

Some of those fans bought tickets through the Montenegrin FA, and showed their passports to do so, but they will be turned away too. The Montenegrin FA have called that an "administrative error".

The Football Supporters' Federation chief executive, Grant Miles, has warned more England supporters may find a way into Montenegro's stadium than their 600-ticket allocation.

Police told Sky Sports News that any England supporter found inside the stadium with the Montenegro fans WON'T be relocated to the England sector, as has sometimes happened in previous away games. They will be immediately ejected.

Jordan Henderson is one of three players facing a fitness test

Gareth Southgate is waiting on the fitness of Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli and Jadon Sancho ahead of England's second Euro 2020 Group A Qualifier, although the side is sure to be full of confidence following a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday.