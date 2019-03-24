England's Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho and Dele Alli doubts for Montenegro game

Jordan Henderson and Jadon Sancho face a race to be fit for England

Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho and Dele Alli face fitness tests on Monday, leaving England with concerns for their European Qualifier away to Montenegro.

The trio impressed in England's 5-0 demolition of the Czech Republic but face a race to be fit for the Group A clash at the Gradski Stadion. The nature of the injuries affecting the players is unclear at this stage.

It is understood England boss Gareth Southgate has yet to inform his squad of his starting line-up as he waits to discover which players he will have available to him at the Podgorica City Stadium.

Southgate elected not to elevate anyone from England's U21 squad to the senior group, despite the fact that immediately after the Czech Republic game the England boss knew he had only 17 fit outfield players at his disposal.

Declan Rice, Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse are pushing for first senior starts.

Liverpool skipper Henderson will become the 59th England player to reach the milestone of 50 international caps if he features against Montenegro.

Sancho, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Monday, set up Raheem Sterling's opener against the Czechs on a night when he became the third youngest player to start a competitive England international.

However, the Borussia Dortmund teenager will need to be assessed on Monday morning.

"Sancho is a bit tight after the game," Southgate said. "Nothing of a huge concern but we just want to make sure that we are right in the morning."

Southgate added: "I think you need some experience but also this is where these young players learn.

"We don't have a friendly for another 12 months so we're going to blood them in the team, then we're going to have to do it in international qualifiers.

"We'll learn a lot more about them, they'll learn a lot about international football, and they had one type of experience on Friday night, which was a really positive one and a smooth one.

"Now they've got to make sure they're ready and adaptable to a different sort of challenge."