Montenegro vs England preview: Will Gareth Southgate's men pass their next European Qualifiers test?

Gareth Southgate will hope for more of the same from Raheem Sterling

England continue their European Qualifiers campaign away to Montenegro on Monday evening. Will it be another step forward for Gareth Southgate's men? Read on for our comprehensive preview.

The situation

England head into Monday's game on the back of Friday's hugely impressive 5-0 thrashing of Czech Republic at Wembley, putting them top of Group A after the opening round of fixtures.

Raheem Sterling was the star of the night, his hat-trick earning widespread plaudits, but there were plenty of other positives for Southgate.

5:06 Highlights of England's 5-0 win over Czech Republic Highlights of England's 5-0 win over Czech Republic

Jadon Sancho produced another eye-catching display, becoming the third-youngest player to start a competitive international for England behind only Duncan Edwards and Michael Owen, and there were also encouraging debuts from substitutes Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice.

Victory in Podgorica would put Southgate's side in a commanding position in the group, but Montenegro will be eager to stop them having been denied victory in their opening game against Bulgaria by a late penalty.

Team news - Southgate's selection dilemmas

Southgate opted to throw on Ross Barkley when Eric Dier suffered his early injury against Czech Republic, but with the Tottenham man forced out of the squad, Rice will be hopeful of getting the nod for his first start.

There are question marks elsewhere, too, with Southgate eager to strike the right balance between continuity and rotation following Friday's win at Wembley.

Declan Rice embraces Raheem Sterling against Czech Republic

One man in the frame to start is Hudson-Odoi. The 18-year-old has struggled for game-time at Chelsea this season, but he certainly made the most of his first chance on the international stage after replacing Sterling at Wembley. It was his shot which led to the own goal for England's fifth.

Full England squad for Montenegro Jordan Pickford, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, James Tarkowski, Danny Rose, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, James Ward-Prowse, Dele Alli, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Callum Wilson, Harry Kane

Southgate may be tempted to throw him in from the start against Montenegro, while there might also be rotation at full-back with Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier waiting in the wings behind Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker.

Pick your line-up with the team selector below and we'll reveal the fans' favoured XI on Monday morning.

Who is Montenegro's dangerman?

England do not have a great record against Montenegro (we'll come to that shortly) but with centre-back Stefan Savic a doubt and his former Manchester City team-mate Stevan Jovetic ruled out, there are unlikely to be many familiar names on their team-sheet in Podgorica.

Montenegro drew 1-1 with Bulgaria in their opening European Qualifier

Fatos Beciraj, who plays for Israeli side Maccabi Netanya, is expected to lead the line, but the main goal threat is likely to come from a striker who plays his club football in South Korea. Stefan Mugosa, who plays for Incheon United, scored Montenegro's goal in their draw with Bulgaria and also netted three times in five UEFA Nations League appearances earlier this season.

MORE: Montenegro analysed

Manager Ljubisa Tumbakovic knows the odds are against his side. When asked if he has found any weaknesses in England's game for Montenegro to exploit, he said: "I'm really trying but I can't."

The key stats

England have drawn each of their two previous away games in Montenegro (2-2 in October 2011 and 1-1 in March 2013), last drawing three away matches in a row against a single opponent back in August 2009 versus Netherlands.

England have not lost any of their last 21 away competitive matches (W14 D7) since a 0-1 defeat in a 2010 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine back in October 2009.

Montenegro have won just one of their last five matches (W1 D1 L3), drawing 1-1 in their first qualification game against Bulgaria.

England are looking to win five consecutive matches for the first time under Gareth Southgate - they last won five in a row in October 2015 under Roy Hodgson.

Sterling has scored five goals in his last three England matches having scored just twice in his first 45 appearances. The Man City forward has scored with five of his last seven shots, having netted with just two of his first 62.

If Sancho scores against Montenegro, he will become the youngest England player to score on his birthday (19), and the first since Steven Gerrard did so against Hungary in May 2006.

Charlie's prediction

"Technically, Montenegro are always pretty tidy," says the Soccer Saturday pundit. "These smaller nations have the ability, but it is whether they have the resilience.

Montenegro will defend quite deeply, and it will be a test for England's quality, but their quality will get them through. Charlie Nicholas

"When they cannot get hold of the ball they get frustrated. With the balance England have they can play possession and counter-attack football, going from back to front very quickly.

"Montenegro will defend quite deeply, and it will be a test for England's quality, but their quality will get them through."

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Montenegro 1-2 England

But what's your verdict?

The analysis

We have plenty of analysis for you to get your teeth into before the game...

Sterling's genius explained

Sterling's hat-trick against Czech Republic showed his growing importance to Southgate's side and underlined his status as one of the world's best players. Adam Bate takes an in-depth look at the numbers behind his unique genius. Follow the link above to read more.

Sancho's extraordinary rise continues

It is less than 18 months since Jadon Sancho made the first senior appearance of his career, but his extraordinary progress continued with his thrilling display on Friday. Nick Wright examines his latest milestone as he continues to shine under Southgate.

0:43 Jadon Sancho talks up his special connection with Raheem Sterling Jadon Sancho talks up his special connection with Raheem Sterling

'Sterling a future England captain'

Sterling was on the agenda in the latest Sunday Supplement, with the Independent's Jonathan Liew saying the Manchester City forward has all the qualities required to be a future England captain.

How to follow the game

You will be able to follow all the action from Montenegro vs England on the Sky Sports website and app, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Highlights will be available 15 minutes after full-time, along with report, reaction, player ratings and much more.