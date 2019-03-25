Declan Rice to join Callum Hudson-Odoi in making first England start against Montenegro

Declan Rice is set to make his first start for England on Monday night

Declan Rice will join Callum Hudson-Odoi in making his first England start against Montenegro on Monday night, Sky Sports News understands.

The West Ham midfielder made his England debut off the bench in the European Qualifier win over Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday.

Rice replaced Dele Alli in the 63rd minute of the 5-0 victory as boss Gareth Southgate blooded some of the next wave of talent to come through.

Declan Rice made his England debut off the bench against the Czech Republic

Earlier on Monday, Sky Sports News reported that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will make his first England start in Podgorica despite being yet to start a Premier League match for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old became England's youngest competitive debutant in Friday's first Euro 2020 qualifier, eclipsing Duncan Edwards' record set in 1955.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his first appearance for England on Friday, while Sancho made his first competitive start

Sancho, also 18, is expected to miss Monday's Group A European Qualifier with an unspecified injury after making his first competitive start for England in Friday's match in London.

Rice has established himself as West Ham's first-choice defensive-midfield player this season, while Hudson-Odoi's performances have put pressure on Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to play him more often, and Sancho has thrived at Dortmund in Germany.