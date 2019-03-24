England have no weaknesses, says Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic

Ljubisa Tumbakovic says he has seen no weaknesses in the England squad

Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic does not see any weakness in Gareth Southagte's England squad ahead of Monday's European Qualifier between the two sides.

England got their Euro 2020 qualification campaign off to a flying start with a 5-0 victory against the Czech Republic, while Montenegro earned a creditable draw in their Group A opener away in Bulgaria.

Montenegro have played England four times in the past and have lost once, drawing the other three, including both previous meetings at the Gradski Stadion.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire was singled out by Czech Republic forward Matej Vydra as a "weak link" in the England ranks ahead of Friday's game at Wembley .

3:45 Raheem Sterling said he was delighted with his first England hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic Raheem Sterling said he was delighted with his first England hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic

But Tumbakovic, who said his side cannot look at previous results as for inspiration this time out, disagreed.

Asked if he sees any weaknesses in the England squad, he replied: "I'm really trying but I can't. We in the coaching team who deal with the players are realistic.

"Things that happen in the past are just nice results for Montenegro, tomorrow we will play a match with totally different players, new coaches, with different capabilities and different ideas from both teams.

Tumbakovic insists England are 'absolute favourites' against Montenegro

"The absolute favourite in this game is England but if we enter this game like losers, then why are we even playing? I will prepare the team in a different way. Would that be brave or crazy - I don't know, but it's in the spirit of sports.

"We are preparing this home game for ourselves, for our supporters and for the people of Montenegro."

England are ranked 41 places above Montenegro at fifth in the FIFA Rankings but Tumbakovic is not giving up hope of springing an upset against Gareth Southgate's side.

"We have to face the opponent in objective and realistic ways, with the players that Montenegro currently have at their disposal. We know the strength of our opponent," Tumbakovic said.

Montenegro will be without former Man City forward Stevan Jovetic

"England have the benefit that they are playing non-stop, without a break. They have played many games this year, and our players did not as much. But in football everything is possible.

"There are some outside factors, moments of weakness and so on. Preparing for this game, we also considered some details which are not entirely football related, but have another dimension."