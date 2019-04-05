Troy Townsend says it is a disgrace that footballers like Danny Rose are expecting to face racism

Troy Townsend of Kick It Out has backed Danny Rose after the Tottenham and England man's outspoken comments on racism.

Townsend says the fact Rose expected to be racially abused when he played for England in Montenegro last month sends out a "worrying signal" which the game's authorities need to heed.

Rose said: "I have five or six more years of football and I can't wait to see the back of it," and complained that countries "only get fined [for racism] what I probably spend on a night out in London".

Troy Townsend (left) alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

His comments come in the wake of England's 5-1 win in Podgorica, during which Rose and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi were subjected to monkey chants.

That came as no surprise to Rose and Townsend told Sky Sports News: "I stand by Danny. He is telling it like it is, because of the impact it has had on him and those close to him.

"He did not want his family to go out to Russia for the World Cup - a great occasion, when you would want to watch your son or your brother.

"He was more concerned about them being racially abused.

"Going to Montenegro, he has prepared himself for it.

"This is what is on the mind of professional footballers right now, they are preparing to go out and be racially abused.

"That should send a worrying signal to all those in authority."

Townsend is adamant that fines are insufficient punishment for incidents of racial abuse such as occurred in Podgorica.

"I am of the opinion that now is the time we talk about expulsions," he said.

2:25 England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse

"There is a three-step protocol, which should have been administered in that Montenegro game.

"The England players were let down by the system, by UEFA, by the officials.

"Who is holding UEFA accountable? Who is holding the officials accountable?"

Townsend pointed out that there have also been incidents of racism from supporters in the English game this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was another England player to be racially abused in Montenegro

"We have had issues in this country, high-profile incidents," he added.

"We have seen points deductions for financial irregularities but not for racial abuse, so how high up the agenda is the situation we are talking about?

"We have to make it high priority, if we are ever going to stamp it out of our game."