Gareth Southgate warns England youngsters there are no guaranteed senior call-ups

Gareth Southgate has challenged England's youngsters to prove their worth

Gareth Southgate has once again put an emphasis on youth with his latest England squad selection, but has warned those stepping up from the U21's that there are no guaranteed places in his senior side.

The England boss has been keen to promote youngsters into the England team since he took charge, a trend that continued when he announced his 25-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20, and 21-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka were both selected over 29-year-old Kyle Walker at right-back.

James Maddison, 22, and 20-year-old Mason Mount joined Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, 26, and Wan-Bissaka as four uncapped players called up.

James Maddison and Mason Mount have both made the step up into the senior squad

Wan-Bissaka, Mount and Maddison were all part of the side who struggled at the European U21 Championship this summer, where England managed just one point from three Group C games.

"I don't think we've picked any of the under-21's squad purely on the tournament in the summer," Southgate said.

"They won't get in just because they're young. You know, I've felt some of the young ones in the summer were kind of: 'Well, we're done with the under-21s now and the next step is the seniors, because that's what happened last time.'

Todd Cantwell has impressed for Norwich this season and is expected to be named in England's U21s for their upcoming matches

"That's not what happens. They've got to play well and it's going to be harder to get it, because you can see the players we've had to leave out, between fitness, who've got a lot of caps between them, high-level players.

"We know there are some others around the fringes that could be close. And we know that there are some more young ones coming that are going to push that as well.

"So that challenge is there for all of them. And whether they are younger or older don't assume anything, because I think everyone has to keep performing if we're to challenge the best teams and that's how we are going to develop."

The message from Southgate to his new additions was loud and clear: Be bold, be brave, there is no time to stand still.

On Mings, Southgate said: "He's an interesting case because he's got into the game a bit later than some others. I really like his leadership qualities."

Tyrone Mings has been compared to former England defender John Terry by his manager Dean Smith

On Wan-Bissaka: "He's adapted very well and very quickly to a high-profile move [to Manchester United]."

On Maddison: "He is improving. He's a talent for sure. I think we have to work out where that fits into the way we play."

On Mount: "He's been one of the outstanding players in the league already this season. He's in on merit, simple as that."

Bulgaria and Kosovo now stand in the way for Southgate's youthful squad as experience takes a back seat on the road to Euro 2020.