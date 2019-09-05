Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dreaming of England Euro 2020 glory

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last played for England in March of last year

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is dreaming of Euro 2020 success having watched part of England's march to the World Cup semi-finals in a London bar.

The 26-year-old midfielder missed over a year of football after suffering a serious knee injury which prevented him from playing for England in Russia and this summer's Nations League, as well as Liverpool's successive Champions League final appearances.

Oxlade-Chamberlain injured knee ligaments against Roma in April 2018

But Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit again and has been instantly recalled by England boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

When asked if he was due a bit of luck at Euro 2020, he replied: "Yes, I think it's written in the stars for me to score the winner!

"I don't like to sit back right now and say that I was really unlucky to miss this particular tournament or that one.

"The timing was unlucky, but boys have injuries that stop them playing full stop. I have still had the opportunity to come back. I have just got to stop the timing of those injuries to give me the chance to get to the sort of level I can be.

"It is every boy's dream. We have to respect what is in front of us and we can dream those dreams, but first of all we have got to beat Bulgaria and then Kosovo.

"There might be a bit more of an expectation going into the next tournament. But that is exciting for us and I think this squad has the confidence within it to cope with that.

"We would all sit here now saying that would be the dream come true, especially with a lot of it being at Wembley. It does not get much better than that."

Oxlade-Chamberlain filled his time during his rehabilitation by visiting a number of hospitals and taking a keen interest in the business world.

That does not mean he turned away from football and he revealed he went to Box Park in Shoreditch to cheer on England in their Group G defeat to Belgium.

"At home," he replied when asked where he watched the World Cup last year.

Oxlade-Chamberlain watched England's World Cup game with Belgium in a bar

"All of it was at home, and one of the games at Box Park. That was interesting...that was an experience.

"I had a hat on and glasses, but yeah didn't do me much good. I was shocked. That was the first time I've ever watched a football match with football fans, of my team, if that makes sense.

"I've never been to a pub where there's a bunch of Liverpool fans or Arsenal fans and watched it with them, never been to a pub with England fans, or in a big place, to see what it means to them.

"It was like a surreal moment where I could see my mates on the screen doing what I usually do, and how everyone around them was reacting and what it meant to them. It was surreal. I was almost idolising them as well

"Just seeing them do that and what it was creating around me, I was like 'oh my God, that's Raheem Sterling, look at what he's done, do I really do that'?"