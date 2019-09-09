England warned by shouting Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes

0:56 Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes shocked reporters during his press conference on Sunday Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes shocked reporters during his press conference on Sunday

Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has issued an extraordinary warning to England over the "crazy" pressing they will face from his side during Tuesday's European Qualifier.

The 68-year-old Swiss coach stunned watching reporters at his press conference on Sunday as he shouted during an explanation of Kosovo's tactical approach to the St Mary's encounter.

Kosovo, who sit second in Group A behind England, are looking to maintain an unbeaten start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign, having won two and drawn two of their opening four fixtures.

Kosovo are unbeaten since Challandes took over as manager in February 2018

"It's tactical pressing," Challandes said. "In a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go!

"Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defence, it's preparation for a goal for us.

"It's, for me, crazy pressing."

After being appointed as Kosovo boss in March last year, Challandes has enjoyed an extraordinary start in the role, remaining unbeaten 14 games into his tenure.

Wins over Bulgaria and the Czech Republic in their last two Group A fixtures have given Kosovo a strong chance of qualifying for a first major tournament, but they are likely to face their toughest challenge under Challandes in Southampton.

Gareth Southgate's side have started qualifying in imperious form, scoring a total of 14 goals across victories over Montenegro, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.