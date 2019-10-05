Gareth Southgate says he won't leave England coaching role until at least 2022

Gareth Southgate is contracted with England for another three years

Gareth Southgate insists he is fully committed to England as speculation continues linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Southgate's reputation has soared during his role as England boss, having led them to their best World Cup performance in 28 years and the verge of Euro 2020 qualification.

A newspaper report recently claimed Tottenham were lining him up to replace Mauricio Pochettino and, given the club's woeful week, which has included a Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich and Premier League defeat at Brighton, it is a link that might not go away in a hurry.

The 49-year-old, who has been out of club management for a decade since leaving Middlesbrough in 2009, is under contract with his country until after the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate said: "You go to bed Saturday night and you wake up Sunday morning and the agenda's set.

"Look, I've said in the summer, I'm not somebody that needs to hedge my bets and needs to play cleverly and say, 'I'll keep this door open, that door open'.

0:46 Pep Guardiola admits Phil Foden deserves more game time at Man City Pep Guardiola admits Phil Foden deserves more game time at Man City

"I'm the England manager and it's a massive privilege to do the job. There's a lot of work to do here with the team.

"We think the team can continue to improve, and until I'm told otherwise, 2022 is my contract, and that's it."

Southgate also discussed the prospects of Phil Foden, saying he felt the Manchester City midfielder does not need to leave the club on loan to continue his development.

The 19-year-old was described as the "most talented player I've ever seen" by City boss Pep Guardiola in the summer, but is struggling to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

He has played just 102 minutes this season - with 90 of those coming in a Carabao Cup game at Preston - meaning Southgate has overlooked him for his latest England senior squad this week.

1:09 Mauricio Pochettino says his future is out of his hands as the pressure builds at Spurs Mauricio Pochettino says his future is out of his hands as the pressure builds at Spurs

"Phil is still physically developing and I know Pep recognises the quality of the player, but equally the quality of the opposition around him," the England boss added.

"So I'm sure in the coming months that game time will increase as the number of matches racks up.

"I think you should always assess those things halfway through the season and towards the end of the season to see how much football they've got, and then I'm sure they'll make a decision on what's right for him as a player.

"It isn't always as straightforward as to go on loan because that is fraught with some difficulties as well at times with the style of play, different training regime, everything around him.

"So, I'd probably try to calm Phil's situation, because there's a lot of expectation around him and I think that's a huge pressure for a young player potentially.

"His mentality when playing with the England U21s in the last match was great. He needs those matches.

"He needs that stamina and that game time, and we think it's right to put him on."