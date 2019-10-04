Tammy Abraham should target Harry Kane's England spot, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

0:30 Tammy Abraham must take his club confidence onto the international stage, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Tammy Abraham must take his club confidence onto the international stage, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Tammy Abraham has “really good attributes” and the Chelsea striker should target Harry Kane’s England starting berth as his “next step", says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The in-form 22-year-old, who has scored seven goals in seven games for Frank Lampard's side, was named in the England squad on Thursday for the European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Abraham, whose call-up came almost two years after his first, is one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the top goalscorers in the Premier League so far this season and Hasselbaink says he must now look to replicate his domestic form on the international stage.

"As a young boy when you dream of being a footballer you want to play at the highest level and the highest level is England," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports News.

He has to try to get [Harry] Kane's position. It is not easy but that is going to be the next step. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Tammy Abaham

"He has been called up. He is going to get the chance and he has to compare himself with the best [striker] and that is Kane at the moment.

"He has to try to get Kane's position. It is not easy but that is going to be the next step. He has been invited for the England national squad. Now can you make that place yours?

"The only way is to do well for Chelsea, keep on scoring and when you go with England show that you can do it on that level as well."

1:09 Gareth Southgate praises Chelsea's youth setup and explains why he's called up Tammy Abraham Gareth Southgate praises Chelsea's youth setup and explains why he's called up Tammy Abraham

Academy product Abraham has had loans at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa in the past three years but a transfer embargo during the summer and Lampard's determination to trust the youth has benefited him.

Abraham, who scored his first Champions League goal in the club's 2-1 win at Lille on Wednesday, will look to continue his rich vein of form in Chelsea's final game before the latest international break against Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Tammy Abraham celebrates his debut Champions League goal against Lille

Southampton vs Chelsea

Asked what Hasselbank makes of Abraham, the former Chelsea striker said: "Very good, very sharp around the box - I like him. His movement is really good.

"I think when he plays in a dominant team he will score lots of goals because of his movement and he gets himself on the end of things. That is a good habit to have.

Abraham and Fikayo Tomori received England call-ups on Thursday

"He holds the ball up [well], gets the ball past [the defender] and gets his shots away. Those are really good attributes that a striker needs to have.

"He scores ugly goals. So for me he should be able to get 20 plus goals."

Abraham was among a quartet of Chelsea players, alongside Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Fikayo Tomori, included in Gareth Southgate's England squad and Hasselbaink is encouraged by what Lampard's squad can achieve.

"It's magnificent to see," he said, referring to Chelsea's youth being rewarded by international call-ups.

"For Chelsea, especially, their identity has not been like that in the past but if they can keep this group together and they have got Callum [Hudson-Odoi] as well, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], Reece James.

4:42 Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount tells Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour about his time in the youth academy with the club's new stars Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount tells Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour about his time in the youth academy with the club's new stars

"If they can keep those boys together I think in two or three years Chelsea can really dominate the Premier League, obviously with additions to the squad.

"It is nice to see, also for the Chelsea fans. I do think that the Chelsea fans should be patient because if you want to see young players you are not going to win trophies or compete for the Premier League [straight away].

"If Chelsea can still keep themselves in Europe, hopefully in the Champions League, with these players and let them get the experience then the future is going to be very bright for Chelsea."