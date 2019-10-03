Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori: Talks over five-year Chelsea contracts

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates with team-mate Fikayo Tomori after scoring against Lille

Talks are understood to be progressing well over new five-year Chelsea deals for Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

The pair have made impressive starts to life in the Blues first team after being thrown in by manager Frank Lampard - enough to earn senior England call-ups for the upcoming European Qualifiers.

It is hoped the Blues can reach agreements for the pair in the coming weeks - but they stand to earn England starting spots when Gareth Southgate's side travel to Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

2:34 Danny Higginbotham says Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are valuable additions to the England squad Danny Higginbotham says Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are valuable additions to the England squad

Their situations are in stark contrast to just six months ago, when both players were out on loan in the Championship at Aston Villa and Derby County respectively.

The 21-year-old Tomori could have left Chelsea on loan again in the summer, emerging as an alternative target for Everton as they tried to secure a permanent deal for Kurt Zouma.

But Tomori's impressive form in pre-season, as well as David Luiz's exit to Arsenal and an injury to Antonio Rudiger, provided a chance to stake a claim in the Chelsea first team.

Tammy Abraham has scored eight goals for Chelsea already this season.

Abraham and Tomori are both Chelsea academy graduates and won the 2015 FA Youth Cup together, as well as the 2018 Toulon Tournament with England's U21s.

Tomori was Derby County's player of the year last season as Lampard steered the Rams to an unsuccessful play-off final before taking over as manager of his former club in the summer, while Abraham scored 25 Championship goals at Villa.

No progress over new Willian contract

Meanwhile, Willian says there has been no progress in talks over a new Chelsea contract.

His current deal expires next summer and the Brazil winger, who has been of interest to Barcelona, suggested he is waiting for the club to make him an offer.

Willian is out on contract next summer

Willian told the London Evening Standard: "No, no, nothing. [But] yes, I am still relaxed. I am calm, I am relaxed. I wait for the club."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard also said he had "no news" on talks after last night's Champions League victory over Lille.

He said: "That's a conversation between Willy, his representatives and the club Everyone can see I'm happy with Willy on the pitch."