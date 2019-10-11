England player ratings: Michael Keane and Declan Rice struggle in Czech Republic loss

England suffered their first qualifying loss in 10 years

England suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Czech Republic in European Qualifying Group A, but who damaged their future selection prospects? And who provided the only real bright spot?

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Little he could do about Czech Republic's equaliser and England would have already conceded if not for his one-handed save from Lukas Masopust a minute earlier. Made another acrobatic stop from the same player in the second half and also kept out Alex Kral before Zdenek Ondrasek's winner.

Kieran Trippier - 5

Missed his near-post header for Jakub Brabec's goal. Unconvincing defensively at times and not nearly as effective as usual going forwards either. Wasted one counter-attacking opportunity with a loose pass in the first half and, uncharacteristically, did not even attempt a single cross.

Michael Keane - 4

Kept his place in the team ahead of Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings and Fikayo Tomori but this shaky performance will have damaged his long-term prospects. His slack marking allowed Brabec to poke home Czech Republic's equaliser and he was also caught out of position for the hosts' winner. Looked uncertain in possession throughout.

Harry Maguire - 5

His partnership with Keane does not look convincing. Had some awkward moments defensively and was unable to get close enough to Masopust in the build-up to the decisive goal. Did at least fare better than his centre-back partner with the ball, completing 95 per cent of his passes.

Danny Rose - 5

Czech Republic seemed to target him, directing the majority of their attacks down his flank. Booked in the first half, meaning he will be suspended for the Bulgaria game, and walked a disciplinary tightrope thereafter.

Group A table Team Played Points GD England 5 12 +14 Czech Rep 6 12 +2 Kosovo 5 8 0 Montenegro 6 3 -10 Bulgaria 6 3 -6

Declan Rice - 4

Partly at fault for Czech Republic's equalising goal, giving Ondrej Celustka space to touch the ball on to Brabec. Offered little movement when England's back four were searching for passes in the first half and struggled in possession at times too. A poor night for him.

Declan Rice looks dejected during England's loss to Czech Republic

Jordan Henderson - 5

Like midfield partner Rice, did not show enough when England's defenders were trying to play out from the back. The Liverpool man was guilty of some wayward passing, particularly in the first half, and struggled to impose himself on the game.

Mason Mount - 6

Given the nod ahead of Ross Barkley for his full England debut. Showed plenty of endeavour, often leading England's pressing, but struggled to make a meaningful impact on the game. Offered little in the way of creativity before being replaced by Barkley in the second half.

Mason Mount made his full debut against Czech Republic

Jadon Sancho - 6

Produced one smart pass to set up a chance for Kane in the first half but overall not nearly as impressive as in his previous England appearances. Put through on goal by Kane midway through the second half but was unable to get the ball under control. Eventually made way for Marcus Rashford.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Won the penalty for England's goal after breaking free on the left. Involved in most of England's best attacking moments, on one occasion splitting the Czech defence with a fine pass for Kane, but also spurned a one-on-one opportunity when attempting to take the ball around Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaklic.

Harry Kane - 7

England's only real bright spot. Converted his penalty with typical composure and created many of England's best chances when dropping into the No 10 position. Released Sancho with one of several eye-catching long-range passes. Denied a second goal by Vaklic just a few minutes before the hosts' winner.

Harry Kane had put England ahead early on from the penalty spot

SUBS

Ross Barkley - 7

Offered more creativity than Mount during his cameo, with one excellent long-range pass for Kane the highlight.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Missed out on a starting spot following a difficult run with Manchester United and didn't make much of an impact after replacing Sancho.

What's next?

