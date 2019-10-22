Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori says fighting racism is a 'gradual process'

Fikayo Tomori says kicking racism out of football is an essential process but that progress may have to be gradual.

England's 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia last Monday was marred by the behaviour of the home fans - and the game was halted twice in the first half as England considered walking off the pitch.

Chelsea defender Tomori - who was an unused sub that night after earning a call-up to the senior squad - admits it was a tough night for the squad.

"It was a difficult sort of experience," said Tomori.

"What we wanted to do was play our football. That's what we did.

"You just have to try and block it out. We just wanted to go out there, play and win the game."

However, Tomori also says the national side have a support network in place to help players affected by the abuse.

"The manager said there's help if you need it," he added.

"The whole set up made it clear [that counselling was available].

"I feel that we have good staff and team-mates around us, if we need them.

"Racism is not a laughing matter, and needs kicking out of the game. It's a gradual process."

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand, who has made 19 international appearances, paid tribute to England's players for the manner in which they conducted themselves during the match in Bulgaria.

"I love the way they handled it in the end because they were clearly winning the battle," Bertrand told Sky Sports News.

"If you're clearly winning and you're ramming it down their throat and you're winning four, five, six-nil, you can take satisfaction within that as well."

Bertrand insists there is plenty still to do - particularly with respect to punishments - if football authorities are serious about eradicating football from the game.

"It's always going to occur, you'll never get rid of it fully," he said.

"A deeper educational process [is needed] in countries where they need to take care of it a government level, and starting with the football federations. But the sanctions that are put in place are not strong enough."