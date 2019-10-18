Bulgarian police arrests reach 16 following racist abuse of England players

England defender Tyrone Mings faced racism from Bulgaria fans

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry has confirmed that 16 arrests have now been made in connection with the racist abuse directed at England's players on Monday night.

The European Qualifier was halted twice due to racist chanting from home supporters as Gareth Southgate and his players considered walking off the pitch during the 6-0 victory in Sofia.

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said they had detained six people - and work was still ongoing to identify other participants in the incident.

0:28 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson tells us what action FIFA could take, after the Bulgarian Football Union president's resignation on Tuesday Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson tells us what action FIFA could take, after the Bulgarian Football Union president's resignation on Tuesday

UEFA has started disciplinary action against Bulgaria in the aftermath of the clash at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

Meanwhile, FIFA say they are "closely monitoring" the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) after the resignation of its president, following the events on Monday.

1:12 Bulgarian journalist Mtodi Shumanov says he is 'sad' about the racism which England's players experienced during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia Bulgarian journalist Mtodi Shumanov says he is 'sad' about the racism which England's players experienced during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia

Bulgaria's captain Ivelin Popov said he was "embarrassed" by what happened, while their coach Krasimir Balakov apologised to the England team for the racist taunts, after the game.

Gareth Southgate maintained that he was "proud" of his players and staff for the manner in which they conducted themselves during the European Qualifier, amid the difficult circumstances.