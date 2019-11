Dean Henderson called up by England with Tom Heaton and Ross Barkley out injured

Dean Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been called up to the England squad, with Tom Heaton and Ross Barkley dropping out due to injury.

Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, replaces Villa 'keeper Heaton with no one coming in for Chelsea midfielder Barkley.

More to follow...