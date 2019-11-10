England will not face racism in Kosovo, says president of country's football association Agim Ademi

England will face no racist abuse when they face Kosovo in a European Qualifier next week, says the president of the country’s football association.

England players were targeted for abuse in Sofia last month, with the Bulgarian federation ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors as punishment, with a further match suspended for a period of two years.

Gareth Southgate will lead his side to face Kosovo in Pristina in their final qualifier next Sunday but Agim Ademi, the head of the Football Federation of Kosovo, says they should not fear a repeat on this trip to eastern Europe.

The FA described the racist abuse suffered by England players in Sofia as "abhorrent"

Ademi referred to the conflict of the late 1990s, when Serbian forces clashed with ethnic Albanians in the territory and highlighted the strong historical bond between Kosovo and England.

"We have no concerns whatsoever [regarding racism]," he told PA Media.

"Kosovo for a very long time has suffered from discrimination. It took decades of effort, suffering and a war in the end to end this discrimination. The roots of racism are in discrimination and as such it is condemned in our society."

3:44 Tyrone Mings says footballers could 'act as pioneers' in tackling racism after Bulgaria were punished for incidents in their European Qualifier against England Tyrone Mings says footballers could 'act as pioneers' in tackling racism after Bulgaria were punished for incidents in their European Qualifier against England

Great Britain was part of the international coalition which forced the Serbians to withdraw and the UK was one of the first countries to recognise the newly-independent Kosovo in 2008.

"England's role as a country in freeing the people of Kosovo from the oppressive regime of Serbia in 1999 has been instrumental," Ademi said.

"But not only that, England has become shelter to thousands of Kosovo refugees who were expelled from their homes during the war.

Kosovo are a point behind second-placed Czech Republic going into their final two qualifying games of the campaign

"Every one of them has been in one way or another touched by the heartfelt support and generosity of English citizens.

"Some of these refugees of the time are celebrities of today because England sheltered them, provided education and offered opportunities."

Rita Ora was born in Pristina and her parents moved to the UK while she was an infant, while fellow pop star Dua Lipa was born in the UK after her parents had left Kosovo.

"Rita Ora and Dua Lipa are worldwide-known artists who next to announcing proudly their country of origin, they never forget to show their gratitude to England for the opportunities it opened up for them," Ademi said.

Kosovo, who sit four points behind England in third place in Group A, only gained FIFA membership in 2016 and are aiming to reach Euro 2020 in just their second qualification campaign.