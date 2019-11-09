Jadon Sancho injury concern for England manager Gareth Southgate

Jadon Sancho was forced off injured playing for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has emerged as an injury concern for England ahead of their European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho was replaced by Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro in the 36th minute of Saturday's 'Der Classiker' away to Bayern Munich.

Sancho (r) is replaced by Raphael Guerreiro against Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena

Sancho had been an injury doubt for the Bundesliga clash after he came off in the closing stages of Dortmund's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan in midweek with a hamstring injury.

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre opted to play the 19-year-old against Bayern but that decision appeared to have backfired after he was substituted in Munich.

England manager Gareth Southgate - who named Sancho in his 27-man squad for the home game with Montenegro on November 14 and the trip to Kosovo three days later - must now wait for an update on his fitness.

England require just one point from the two games to qualify for Euro 2020.