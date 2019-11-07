England squad: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed for Liverpool in recent weeks

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been recalled to the England squad, but there is no place for Jack Grealish.

Gareth Southgate has also decided against recalling Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Eric Dier for the European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

Michael Keane has been dropped despite starting three of England's last four matches, with John Stones taking his place after returning to fitness.

Hudson-Odoi returns to the squad for the first time since March after overcoming his Achilles injury. He has a goal and four assists for Chelsea after making his comeback in September.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has not played for England since March

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also fought his way back from serious injury - a combination of knee and hamstring problems have restricted him to just one England cap in the last 18 months.

However, he has played 13 times for Liverpool this season and a number of impressive goals - including two in the 4-1 win in Genk last month - have helped to win him back his place.

"It's not a case of reward," said Southgate. "We have a huge belief in him. That's why we brought him back a little bit earlier than we might have done in September.

"I felt in October, he had the message from us that we had faith in him, he just needed to go away and get playing more regularly so that he was coming into us ready to play."

There is no place for Grealish though, despite his impressive form for Aston Villa since their return to the Premier League.

England manager Gareth Southgate says Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is closing in on an England call-up

He has contributed to eight goals in 12 games in all competitions this season, but the 24-year-old is still yet to make his England debut.

"He's a very good player," said Southgate. "I've watched him closely this season.

"The reality of that is that he's up against [Raheem] Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford, Hudson-Odoi, [Jadon] Sancho in those wide areas.

"I know he can play as a No 8 but that's not where Villa have played him in the last six or seven weeks when they've been getting their results. So, the competition in that area is a really high level.

"I've worked with him with the U21s, so I know all about him. He's very close. He's just got to keep playing the way he is, and if we had issues over the weekend, I wouldn't hesitate to call him into the squad."

John Stones returns to the England fold in place of Michael Keane

Elsewhere, James Maddison retains his place even though he was warned by Southgate last month after being pictured gambling in a casino after dropping out of the squad with illness.

Mason Mount could add to his four caps after being called-up, easing fitness concerns after he limped out of Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Ajax on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

His Chelsea team-mates Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori keep their places after being called-up last month following their impressive form under Frank Lampard.

Tyrone Mings, who was the subject of racist abuse from Bulgaria fans during his England debut in Sofia last month, is retained, as is Joe Gomez, despite falling down the pecking order at Liverpool.

Dele Alli is back in the Tottenham side but has not been recalled by Southgate

However, there is no place for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has not returned to the squad since withdrawing with injury in September.

England host Montenegro on November 14 and travel to Kosovo on November 17. Southgate's side require just one point from the two games to qualify for Euro 2020.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)