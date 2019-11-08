Ryan Sessegnon returns to England U21 squad after injury

Ryan Sessegnon has made two appearances for Spurs since returning from injury

Ryan Sessegnon has returned to the England U21 squad after a hamstring injury.

Sessegnon made his debut for Tottenham on Sunday almost three months after signing for the club in an initial deal worth £25m.

The 19-year-old made his Champions League debut on Wednesday, assisting Christian Eriksen for the fourth goal in Tottenham's 4-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade.

Here's the #YoungLions squad looking to make it four wins from four in #U21EURO qualifying, before a trip to the Netherlands:https://t.co/fmwmz1kQ3a — England (@England) November 8, 2019

Sessegnon is one of three Spurs players in the squad, alongside Brandon Austin and Oliver Skipp for the away double-header against Albania and the Netherlands.

Chelsea defender Reece James is in the squad again after becoming Chelsea's youngest Champions League goalscorer in the 4-4 draw against Ajax. He joins fellow club-mates Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah (on loan at Huddersfield) and Conor Gallagher (on loan at Charlton).

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is also included fresh from scoring his third senior goal during the club's 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Arsenal's Joe Willock and Burnley's Dwight McNeil also feature.