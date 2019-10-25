Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden will only get better with time at Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes time will make Phil Foden a better player as he continues to push for a regular place in the side.

The England U21 midfielder started the 5-1 thrashing of Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek but was sent off in the second half after picking up two bookings.

Guardiola is convinced he is improving over time, however, and insisted he has the requisite quality and battling spirit.

"Every season it will be better. It's a time, a process of time. Being in the stadium, playing the minutes he has to play," Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game with Aston Villa.

"Sometimes you have to pass, sometimes you have to run, sometimes you have to be the decision-maker.

0:31 Manchester City will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri for a number of weeks through injuries, Guardiola has revealed Manchester City will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri for a number of weeks through injuries, Guardiola has revealed

"At 23, he will be better than now, at 26, he will be better than at 23 because he's an incredible work ethic guy.

"In training sessions, he's a fighter and the quality is there."

Guardiola also explained why centre-back John Stones has not featured more consistently.

The England international has suffered a series of injury problems in recent seasons, with Guardiola insisting it was this, rather than any doubts about his ability, that have cost him a regular place in the side.

John Stones has struggled for fitness throughout his City career

Guardiola added: "It's not about [being] first choice, it's about being fit. He has had many, many injuries, which is why he could not play.

"When he came back [from injury] last season, Bernard Laporte was in incredible top form and I want to give a little regularity to a couple of the central defenders.

"Sometimes you need more time."

Pep's Douglas Luiz regret

Guardiola was also asked about midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was signed by City from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in 2017, but never played for the club due to problems obtaining a work permit.

He subsequently had loan spells with Manchester City's sister club in Spain, Girona, before Aston Villa signed him for £15m over the summer after their application for a work permit was successful.

"He would've been here, but without work permit it's not possible," said Guardiola.

The midfielder has impressed for Aston Villa this season

"We sent him on loan too, now he's in Aston Villa. I think we have an option to buy back but life is like that.

"We wanted him because we had problems in that position last season, we didn't buy a holding midfielder until the third or fourth season, but rules here didn't allow it.

"When he played in the States [on a pre-season tour], he was really good. I think he has the quality to play with us."

As for this weekend's opponents, Guardiola said: "Villa have team spirit, and quality up front. Wesley is an incredibly strong striker.



"They're newly promoted and they're getting good results. It looks like a good environment."