Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez England row: What happened at St George’s Park?

Raheem Sterling tried to grab Joe Gomez by the neck and said "you think you're the big man now?" during the England pair's row at St George's Park, Sky Sports News understands.

After Sterling and Gomez clashed towards the end of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, emotions carried over into the England team canteen on Monday.

Gomez was the first Liverpool player to arrive at the training base and was laughing with a group of England team-mates when Sterling walked in around lunchtime.

Sky Sports News understands the Manchester City forward took offence then said to Gomez "you think you're the big man now?" and there was laughter as other players thought it was 'banter'.

Sterling is then thought to have walked up to Gomez and tried to grab his neck, to which Gomez reacted angrily, and the two players were separated by team-mates before leaving the canteen.

That is when Liverpool captain and senior England midfielder Jordan Henderson is believed to have stepped in to play peacemaker.

Henderson, who is yet to arrive at St George's Park, was tipped off by a member of staff at Liverpool about the falling out, so arranged for both Sterling and Gomez to meet in one of the players' bedrooms.

It is there where Henderson mediated on the phone while both players gave their explanations of the events at Anfield and the England canteen, and it is understood the call lasted approximately 25 minutes.

Sterling is understood to have apologised to Gomez, the two players ended the discussion as friends and, for them, the matter is at an end.

Sterling also confirmed in a subsequent Instagram post that Gomez and had "figured things out and moved on".

Gomez is also understood to have issued a personal plea to manager Gareth Southgate not to send Sterling home.

The England boss has decided dropping him for the next European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday is punishment enough.

"I've been involved in quite a few of these things over the years with England and there is no right or wrong in a way, in the sense that I've seen managers sweep it under the carpet, and try to keep a low profile on these sorts of things.

"I've also seen managers go public, as Gareth has. What I would say is that the decision that Gareth has made... I feel like it's the right one without knowing the detail of what's gone on.

"There's nothing worse than sweeping it under the carpet, and then all the players going back to their own rooms they all share together, and having that feeling that they're all talking about you being weak, and that you've not dealt with it because he's a big player and that he's shied away from a big decision."

'He knows he overstepped the mark'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol...

"Gareth Southgate has been firm but fair. The last thing he wants is for cliques to appear in his squad like the days when Manchester United and Liverpool players used to eat at separate tables.

"As a leader, Southgate had three options in this case. He could have downplayed it and dealt with it behind closed doors, he could have sent Raheem Sterling home or he could have dropped him from the next game.

"By choosing option three he has kept arguably his best player in his squad as well as sending a strong message that he will not tolerate club rivalries disrupting the peace and harmony at St George's Park.

"Southgate has four Liverpool players in this squad and two from Manchester City. Apart from this one-off incident there is no issue between Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson, and Sterling and John Stones."

After the Montenegro clash at Wembley, England travel to Kosovo on Sunday, knowing just a point from these next two games will be enough to qualify for Euro 2020.