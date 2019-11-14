Raheem Sterling: Joe Gomez should not have been booed in England win over Montenegro
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 14/11/19 10:39pm
Raheem Sterling has leapt to the defence of England team-mate Joe Gomez after he was booed by the Wembley crowd during the 7-0 win over Montenegro.
The Manchester City player was not select for the Euro 2020 Qualifier after being involved in an argument with Gomez at the national team's St George's Park training base earlier in the week.
It was a continuation of hostility which was sparked during Liverpool's 3-1 win over City at Anfield on Sunday with Southgate likening the row to a family disagreement and insisting the group are united.
To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard..— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019
Although that was the perception from the squad throughout the victory, with Sterling seen applauding the Liverpool defender's 70th-minute substitution, boos were heard from the crowd on Gomez's introduction.
More to follow...