England will play Austria and Romania in Euro 2020 warm-ups
Last Updated: 03/12/19 12:44pm
England will face Austria and Romania in June as part of their preparations for Euro 2020.
England travel to Vienna to face Austria on Tuesday, June 2 at the Ernst Happel Stadion during their pre-tournament training camp.
Gareth Southgate's squad will then host the Romanians on Sunday, June 7 at a venue in England that is still to be confirmed.
June's fixture will see England return to the scene of their last meeting with Austria - a 1-0 win in November 2007 - and chalk up their 19th encounter with Franco Foda's side.
Romania, who are hoping to secure their place as one of the host nations at Euro 2020 via the play-offs in March, last faced England in the group stages of Euro 2000. That 3-2 win was one of 11 previous meetings with England, who have only won twice.
A date had already been booked with fellow finalists Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, while opponents for a fixture under the arch on Friday, March 27 will be confirmed at a later date.
Following Saturday's draw in Bucharest, England know they will face Croatia (June 14) and the Czech Republic (June 23) in Group D at the Euros, as well as the winner of the play-off path featuring Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia. All three fixtures will be played at Wembley.
Austria have been drawn alongside Ukraine, the Netherlands and a play-off winner in Group C of next summer's finals.