Wolves' Conor Coady and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles called into England squad

Wolves' Conor Coady and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles have received their first England call-ups ahead of the Nations League double-header next week.

It takes the squad number to 25 players with no withdrawals so far, despite coronavirus concerns over some members of Gareth Southgate's team ahead of the games.

England travel to Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8) for their first matches since November's 4-0 win over Kosovo.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was a Wembley winner with Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday

However, Southgate faces a nervous wait over the weekend to see how many of his players will have to pull out of the squad due to COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Patient confidentiality means no Premier League clubs, nor the FA, have confirmed whether any England player has tested positive for the virus, but Sky Sports News confirmed earlier that a number of Chelsea players - including Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount - have been self-isolating as a precaution.

Tottenham's Harry Kane is another who has been self-isolating following his return from a holiday in the Bahamas, also as a precautionary measure.

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett explains why he is already in Reykjavik to cover England's Nations League clash against Iceland next Saturday...

I've never been to Reykjavik before, but have always wanted to come. I'm told it's stunning. I've been here for more than 24 hours now - and I still don't know.

The discussions started a few days ago - if we wanted to be out here to cover Iceland vs England first hand, we would have to travel early. Very early.

On August 19, the Icelandic Government introduced new coronavirus measures which dictated any foreign national entering the country had two options - self-isolate for 14 days on arrival; or face a COVID-19 test inside the airport, quarantine for 5-6 days, and then face a second test. Only if both tests are negative, is the international visitor allowed to go around the country freely.

