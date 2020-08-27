England expecting Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham to join squad despite quarantine

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are among a group of Chelsea players self-isolating

England expect Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to be free to join up with the rest of the international senior squad on Monday, despite having to go into quarantine on their return from holiday.

Sky Sports News can confirm a number of unnamed Chelsea players - including Mount and Abraham - are following government guidelines on self-isolation, disrupting Frank Lampard's pre-season preparations.

Despite media reports elsewhere, it is not clear whether any of Chelsea's players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Mount and Abraham were on holiday together in Mykonos, together with team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic, posting a number of photographs on Instagram.

But as things stand, England boss Gareth Southgate has been told there is no reason why Mount and Abraham will not be available to report for duty at St George's Park in four days' time.

The FA is currently identifying where all 23 squad players are, and liaising with their clubs to make sure each player is tested before they arrive in the Midlands on Monday.

Chelsea are back in training and building towards the new Premier League season, with Lampard's team facing Brighton away on September 14 in their first league fixture.

On Saturday, the Blues play the Seagulls in a pre-season friendly at the Amex, with 2,500 Brighton supporters allowed to attend as part of the government's pilot events.

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea for comment.

Chelsea target Thiago Silva is set to undergo a medical in Milan before flying to the UK to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation

Chelsea will have high hopes for the new season, having already added five new signings with the arrival of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Xavier Mbuyamba and Malang Sarr.

Sarr, 21, will be loaned out by Chelsea for the 2020/21 season.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz could also join this summer, with former PSG defender Thiago Silva set to complete his Chelsea medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

After undergoing his medical in Milan, Silva is then expected to fly from Italy to London on Friday to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation before joining up with the Chelsea squad.