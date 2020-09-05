Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to make his England debut against Iceland

1:31 Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett broke the news Phil Foden will make his senior England debut Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett broke the news Phil Foden will make his senior England debut

Phil Foden will make his England debut against Iceland on Saturday, with Gareth Southgate set to hand the Manchester City midfielder a start in the Nations League tie.

The 20-year-old has been called into the senior squad for the first time for the double header against Iceland and Denmark following a fine end to the season with City.

Foden will follow Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi in becoming the third member of England's triumphant U17 World Cup squad to make their senior debut.

He will also become the 31st player Southgate has handed a senior England debut to since taking over as manager in 2016.

Southgate said ahead of Saturday's match that Foden is a "beautiful player to watch" and has clearly been impressed by the youngster, who has earned a start after only four training sessions with the senior squad.

The attacking midfielder made 38 appearances for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola last season.

Foden won the U17 World Cup with England three years ago

Foden is ready to become an England star and help lead the country to some long overdue silverware.

The playmaker has tried "not to read too much into" the hype and expectation in the period following his role in England's youth World Cup win, with the City star focused on making his mark for the national team.

Foden and Mason Greenwood have previously played together for England's U21s

"I want to try and keep the shirt and play in England for many years," Foden said. "I feel like as a team we can go much further than what we have in the past.

"I feel really confident with the way we're going and the players that we've got. We need to start winning tournaments and I'm hoping in the future we can do that."

Foden believes that experience at the triumphant U17 World Cup helped him learn how to manage the pressure of playing in big games.

"The medal is still in my cabinet at home," Foden, who also won the Golden Ball for his performances in India, said. "If you win youth tournaments when you're younger, it can give you the experience to go and win one in the first team.

"I feel like the World Cup definitely helped me to play on the big stage and not feel the pressure as much. I've played many big games at Man City now and I've learned to cope with the fans and pressure. I feel like definitely it helps you."

