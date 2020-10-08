Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell recalled by England

Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell will be recalled to England's secure eco-bubble in time for training on Friday, and all three are expected to be available for the upcoming Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark.

Their involvement on Sunday against Belgium - as with all the other members of England's squad - then depends on them passing a UEFA-mandated coronavirus test on Friday.

The trio were barred from entering the England camp with the rest of the squad on Monday, after they attended a birthday party in Abraham's London flat last weekend. The surprise gathering had around 20 guests, and therefore breached the Government's coronavirus rules.

Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday night that the FA was still trying to ascertain whether the three players were able to satisfy the medical protocols in time to join the camp and be able to play in Sunday's Nations League game against Belgium, and in Wednesday's match against Denmark.

But Sky Sports News has been told all three have now returned one negative Covid-19 test, and the FA is confident that Abraham, Chilwell and Sancho pose no risk to the rest of the squad.

As a result, they can now be admitted into the bio-secure team hotel.

While they remain unavailable for Thursday's friendly against Wales and will not be at Wembley, it means the three will be able to have a further coronavirus test along with the rest of their England team-mates on Friday.

Doing so means they will satisfy UEFA's protocols, whereby players must return a negative coronavirus test two days' prior to a game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start against Wales on his England debut on Thursday.

The Everton striker has been called up to the senior squad for the first time after scoring nine goals already this season.

Gareth Southgate's squad has been hit by a number of absentees from what was originally a 30-man squad ahead of their first game at Wembley since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March.

England manager Gareth Southgate has reminded his players of their responsibilities following several high-profile breaches of coronavirus rules.

The England coach and his players held a meeting at St George's Park this week following two major lapses of discipline by squad members.

"I don't think we can attribute what happens with players when they are with their clubs as the responsibility of England," he said. "But what we did earlier this week, we had a really good meeting with all of the players where we talked about the responsibility of being an England player and how the spotlight is different.

"When the story broke earlier in the week there was no mention of the clubs they play for, they were England players and the players need to be aware of that."