Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium camp ahead of England game in Nations League on Sunday

Thibaut Courtois has left the Belgium camp after a medical check-up deemed the goalkeeper unfit to play their upcoming internationals.

Belgium host Ivory Coast in a friendly on Thursday evening before taking on England in the Nations League at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Roberto Martinez's side, who top the FIFA world rankings, then travel to Reykjavik to face Iceland in another League A Group 2 match next Wednesday.

Belgium will now play these three games without No 1 goalkeeper Courtois, who has made 79 appearances for his country.

His Real Madrid team-mate Eden Hazard remains a major doubt for Belgium for the match against England.

The former Chelsea forward was named in Martinez's squad despite missing the start of Real's 2020-21 season with an ankle problem before then suffering a muscle injury in training.

Martinez has confirmed no player in his squad will play all three games due to the volume of club matches at the start of the season.

Image: Eden Hazard was an unused substitute during Belgium's opening two Nations League fixtures last month

An initial 33-man squad was named by the Belgium boss, with England manager Gareth Southgate originally selecting 30 players for their three matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Belgium are top of Nations League Group 2 after September victories over Denmark and Iceland. England are second on four points having faced the same opposition.