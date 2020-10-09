England notebook: New stars shine to give Gareth Southgate options

Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho watched England's friendly against Wales from the team hotel in Pennyhill Park. While others took their chance to impress manager Gareth Southgate on the Wembley pitch, they - and Ben Chilwell - lost that chance, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett writes…

Southgate's second-string were given a rare chance to shine. It's almost two years since England last played a friendly - the two scheduled for March of this year were cancelled because of coronavirus. Southgate takes the Nations League very seriously, and has been reluctant to experiment with his team during competitive matches.

So, as the dust settles on a fairly impressive 3-0 England win, it's hard to avoid the feeling that - with others stepping up and taking their opportunity in attacking positions - Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho were the biggest losers on the night.

Ben Chilwell is likely to be more fortunate. When he was injured last month, Southgate didn't name a recognised left-back in his entire squad. Against Wales, Bukayo Saka's debut - while full of energy and promise - showed that he needs more Premier League experience before being given a regular slot on the international stage.

A couple of poor defensive headers and one or two lapses in passing would have undoubtedly been punished more severely, had they happened against Belgium on Sunday.

Image: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for England on Thursday

Likewise, when Ainsley Maitland-Niles came on in that position in the second half. His versatility is very impressive, but he can't compete with Chilwell in full flow, in an attacking or defensive sense.

When it comes to Abraham's and Sancho's positions, however, England are awash with options.

Frank Lampard's recruitment drive means Abraham has started only two of Chelsea's Premier League games so far this season. He's scored once. And so against a weakened Wales side, he would have undoubtedly had the chance to impress his club and international managers.

Instead, he watched on TV while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Danny Ings both scored their first England goals, on their first international starts.

Ings showed his adaptability by starting out wide on the right, and was England's most dangerous player in a drab first 30 minutes. When Calvert-Lewin came off and Ings switched into the centre, it took him only five minutes to score, with a spectacular acrobatic overhead kick.

Southgate has always said he will pick players on form for their clubs, and he was true to his word with Calvert-Lewin, who has now scored 10 goals already this season for club and country. He looked lively throughout, held the ball up well, and was always a threat in the box, scoring after only 23 minutes.

Image: Danny Ings scored an acrobatic third for England - and showed his versatility

With Harry Kane a shoo-in as striker in all the big games, and Marcus Rashford a favoured option as a number nine when he's not on the wing - it now looks like Abraham is fifth choice in Southgate's pecking order.

There are those who have sympathy for the Chelsea striker - arriving home last Saturday night to find 20 friends and family in his flat, ready for a surprise party. It can't be easy to be the party-pooper, and ask them all to leave, because they've lured you in to breaking the Coronavirus laws.

But, by not doing that, it looks like it has cost him a great deal in terms of his international prospects.

The story is similar with Sancho. Borussia Dortmund and FA officials are believed to be united in their disapproval of his behaviour.

Sancho missed Dortmund's game against Freiburg last Saturday with a non-Covid "respiratory illness", but was well enough to attend Abraham's birthday party in London.

And - as with Abraham - in his absence, others shone in an England shirt which could have been his.

Jack Grealish put in a man-of-the-match performance against Wales, setting up Calvert-Lewin's goal with an excellent cross, and winning the free-kick in a dangerous area from which Conor Coady scored England's second.

Southgate said he was impressed, particularly when the Villa captain was in more advanced positions.

On current form, Sancho is behind Raheem Sterling and Rashford in England's wide attacking options. And his game is similar to those two players - pace, trickery and clever delivery.

Image: England manager Gareth Southgate has a number of options at his disposal

Grealish offers something different - an ability to unlock defences that are well-set; a guile that can find a killer pass, when the final third of the pitch is very congested, or when the game has become a little one-paced.

And so, in an England squad that will always contain Sterling and Rashford, when fit, does it make more sense for Southgate to include Grealish rather than Sancho? Only the future will tell.

Southgate said this at Wembley, after the game: "When you have got the shirt or the place in the squad, then you don't want to allow other people the opportunity to take it.

"It is time to grab their place and push themselves up the pecking order a bit. Several did that tonight and there is competition for places."

That's a clear warning to Abraham, Sancho and Chilwell - and to any other England players, who might find themselves coming into conflict with the Coronavirus laws.