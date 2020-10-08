England vs Wales LIVE!

'HUGE OPPORTUNITY' FOR CALVERT-LEWIN AND SAKASky Sports News' Rob Dorsett at Wembley..."They're huge opportunities for them. Yes, we know Gareth Southgate is keeping his powder dry with some of the players he's not got starting tonight, but it's a chance for both of those, at the height of their confidence to try to impress the England manager and show what they can do on this stage."I understand both have really impressed in training, when we spoke to Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Tuesday, he was absolutely brim-full of confidence and even suggested when we asked him whether he wanted to be targeting next summer's Euros and a place in that squad, he said absolutely - that's what he wants."The year delay in the Euros has given him that opportunity to stake his claim and become a regular in this England side. He's the league's top scorer so far, he's only played five and a half matches so far, he's very likable and he will want to score goals tonight to show Southgate what he's capable of."In terms of Bukayo Saka, he's excited so many of us in the past 18 months, and it should suit him tonight with him playing in a more advanced wing-back role where he can get forward, don't be surprised to see him overlapping Jack Grealish like he has been for Arsenal."