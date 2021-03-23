John Stones: Manchester City players can bring 'winning mentality' to England squad

John Stones believes he and his Manchester City team-mates can bring a winning mentality to the Three Lions as they challenge for European Championship glory.

Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden could be heading into the rearranged tournament on the back of winning up to four major honours with their club.

This season has been key for Stones, who has re-established himself in the City side, often partnering Ruben Dias - whose summer arrival many thought spelt the end of the England international's time at the Etihad Stadium.

Instead, a string of standout performances have seen Stones recalled to the England squad for the first time since November 2019.

Stones, who joined City from Everton in a big-money deal in August 2016, insists the arrival of Dias and other high-profile names only force him into becoming a better player to retain his place in Pep Guardiola's side.

Image: Stones has formed a strong defensive partnership with Ruben Dias

"I believe that as a club and a whole organisation, we need to keep evolving and striving to be better," he said.

"Those players coming in - and taking nothing away from them and how well they have done - it was added motivation to step up and prove my worth.

"I went away and did all the things that I needed to do. As a player, you can never rest when things are easy - everything is a challenge."

On his England recall, Stones added: "I think I wanted to prove it to myself more than anyone else. Proving to myself was more satisfying to do.

"To go out there and show people, you have got an added pressure but the person I am trying to do it for - or prove to - is myself and that is the most satisfying thing."

Image: Manchester City could potentially end up with four trophies by the end of the season

Guardiola could yet lead City to an unprecedented quadruple this season - with a Carabao Cup final date with Tottenham to come next month, a meeting with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, a place in the last eight of the Champions League and a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

"Definitely," Stones replied when asked if winning all four trophies and bringing that winning mentality into the England squad for the Euros could be key.

"I'd love everyone to be coming into camp after winning something but that's not possible.

"But that winning mentality, if we can bring that into the England squad, it would be invaluable I think.

"For the experience that we've been through in tournaments, especially the last World Cup that we had and how successful - I know it wasn't successful as in winning - but successful in how we played, how far we got and how we changed the nation's view on us in tournament football.

"So, I think it would be massive for us if we can keep pushing and keep fighting until the end of the season and see what happens.

"But definitely the keyword is that winning mentality and us bringing it to the England squad, as I said, would be invaluable."