Jude Bellingham: England midfielder allowed to join squad after latest German coronavirus update

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been given permission to travel from Germany to join up with England's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 17-year-old was named on Thursday in the 26-man group selected by Gareth Southgate to play San Marino, Albania and Poland later this month.

Coronavirus restrictions in Germany had initially threatened to prevent Bellingham from taking up his place, but on Sunday the FA shared an update on the former Birmingham player's availability.

We’re pleased to confirm that — following the latest COVID risk update from German authorities — @BellinghamJude is now permitted to join up with the #ThreeLions tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lDP5PTRXHc — England (@England) March 21, 2021

"We're pleased to confirm that - following the latest COVID risk update from German authorities - @BellinghamJude is now permitted to join up with the #ThreeLions tomorrow," England said on Twitter.

