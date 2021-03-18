Football's child sexual abuse scandal: Gareth Southgate says authorities must not get complacent over safeguarding young people

Gareth Southgate: "Everybody has got to reflect on a period of history where things were done differently, not with a level of care that every child that plays the sport deserves. I think there was recognition of errors made in the past which is important to acknowledge"

England manager Gareth Southgate says football authorities must not get complacent over the safeguarding of children

England manager Gareth Southgate says authorities can no longer be complacent regarding the safeguarding of children in football after an independent review found the Football Association did not do enough to keep young people in the game safe between 1995 and 2000.

The four-year review, which resulted in a 707-page report being published by Clive Sheldon QC on Wednesday, described the FA as having "significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse".

Sixty-two survivors of abuse and 157 further individuals gave evidence to the investigation, which looked at how the FA, clubs, and individuals handled reports of abuse at the time.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham offered a "heartfelt apology" to the survivors of the abuse after fully accepting the findings of the review.

Sheldon Report: The key points Four-year review published into child sexual abuse in football between 1970 and 2005

Evidence from 62 survivors and 157 further individuals

Clive Sheldon QC: "Survivors deserve to be listened to, and their suffering deserves to be properly recognised"

Sheldon: "It is important that this terrible history is not repeated"

FA "did not act appropriately" following Barry Bennell's release from prison in 2003

Historical failures identified involving Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra, Stoke, Peterborough, and Southampton

By August 2020, Operation Hydrant had identified 240 suspects and 692 survivors

Sheldon: "I do not want to give the impression that abuse in football was commonplace. It was not"

Report makes 13 recommendations, including publishing safeguarding report every year

Southgate called on authorities to recognise their mistakes, not get complacent, and continue to ensure the sport is safe for young people.

"My thoughts go to the lads that were brave in coming forward, standing up, and bringing this case to light, even more so than it was," Southgate said.

"Everybody has got to reflect on a period of history where things were done differently, not with a level of care that every child that plays the sport deserves.

"I think there was recognition of errors made in the past which is important to acknowledge, I think we are in a different place now.

"To retain my coaching licence, I have to withstand a number of safeguarding checks. We must never be complacent about that area because unfortunately, activities that involve children sometimes attract the wrong sort of people. We have to make sure that our game and society is safe for young people."

0:59 Julian Knight MP says the Sheldon report, outlining child sexual abuse in football, is the most serious safeguarding issue in the history of the sport

Julian Knight MP, who chairs the cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee which scrutinises public bodies, believes the Sheldon report is the most serious safeguarding issue in the history of the sport and vowed to hold the FA to account over safeguarding pledges they make in response to the review.

"I think it is the most serious safeguarding issue in the history of football in Britain," Knight told Sky Sports News.

"It is absolutely shocking that people who follow a dream, something that all kids want to do, and they end up being preyed upon in this way.

"The report states that this is likely to have only been the tip of the iceberg and this atrocious situation seems to have gone on for a generation or more.

"Words are almost not enough. It is disgusting and horrific. My heart goes out to every single young person and their families who have been involved and found themselves in this nightmare."

'The FA needs to own this'

0:59 Knight says once a new FA chair is appointed, they will be called before the DCMS select committee to explain how they are working to prevent any future safeguarding issues within football

Knight says once a new FA chair is appointed, they will be called before the select committee to explain how they are working to prevent any future safeguarding issues within football.

"I need to know how this is going to be stopped from happening ever again. I want to know what the current safeguarding is and is it fit for purpose. What is the transparency here? The FA needs to own this.

"I do believe that those who are involved understand this and I know they are shattered by this. They need to ensure that they go beyond the extra mile and do absolutely everything to ensure that the public can have confidence and young people can be safe.

"That is what the FA must do and we as the select committee will be holding them accountable for that. We will make sure that they will follow through on whatever they say around this report."

For further information about child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation, for either you or someone close to you, please see the list of organisations listed in the child abuse section on Sky's Viewer Support page.