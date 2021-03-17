Football's child sexual abuse scandal: FA apologises to survivors after accepting findings of Sheldon report

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham responds to independent report by Clive Sheldon QC with "heartfelt apology on behalf of the FA and the English game to all survivors"; Premier League and EFL also express sorrow for pain suffered and "lasting impact"

The Football Association says it accepts and supports the findings of the Sheldon report

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has offered a "heartfelt apology" to survivors of child sexual abuse in football after fully accepting an independent review that found the organisation did not do enough to keep children safe between 1995 and 2000.

The four-year review, which resulted in a 707-page report being published by Clive Sheldon QC on Wednesday, described the FA as having "significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse".

Sixty-two survivors of abuse and 157 further individuals gave evidence to the investigation, which looked at how the FA, clubs, and individuals handled reports of abuse at the time.

Responding to the report, Bullingham said it was a "dark day for the beautiful game", that there had been a "gut-wrenching breach of trust", and that the FA had "no excuse" for its failings. He also added that the organisation accepts and supports Sheldon's recommendations in full and vowed to continue to improve its safeguarding practices.

"You have the deepest admiration of the FA. Your bravery throughout this process has been incredible. Your voices have been so powerful," said Bullingham, addressing the survivors in a statement.

"I'd like to start by giving a heartfelt apology on behalf of the Football Association and the English game to all survivors, that this happened to you within football. No child should ever have experienced the abuse you did.

"What you went through was horrific and it is deeply upsetting that more was not done by the game at the time, to give you the protection you deserved."

'Report will ensure the game will never forget'

The report concluded that while "there is no evidence the FA knew that there was a serious or systemic problem of child sexual abuse within the game in England" prior to 1995, the governing body "did not do enough to keep children safe".

Image: FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said it had been a 'dark day' for football (credit: The FA)

Bullingham added: "I am proud to lead the FA and know the positive impact that football can have throughout the country. Getting people active, learning the power of teamwork, and having fun together. As a youth team coach, I see that impact every week.

"However, today is a dark day for the beautiful game. One in which we must acknowledge the mistakes of the past and ensure that we do everything possible to prevent them being repeated.

"Earlier today, Clive Sheldon QC published his independent report into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse in football. This report is a very important piece of work and was commissioned by the FA after survivors bravely came forward in November 2016.

"I've had the privilege of meeting some survivors, whose courage is inspirational and whose stories are incredibly moving.

"They will never forget what has happened to them, and this report will now ensure the game will never forget either."

Good has come from this bravery - FA chief

Bullingham admitted the report made sobering reading and offered "no excuse" for inaction at the time.

"There are consistent features in this review. Of bystanders who didn't do anything. Of children that weren't believed. Of the damage that has been caused," he said.

"There's a famous quote that says: 'For evil to flourish simply requires that good people do nothing'. There are too many examples of that throughout this report. There is no excuse.

"While we recognise how courageous it was for you to come forward, it's important to recognise that good has come from this bravery.

"You have been trailblazers in shining a spotlight on the horrifying abuse that you suffered while playing the game you loved. Without your testimonies, we would not have this understanding, and I would personally like to thank you all for your involvement, contributions and your honesty.

"Most importantly, detailing these crimes and the manipulative behaviour behind them, will help to ensure that abuse is less likely to happen in the future."

Premier League and EFL issue apologies

A number of the allegations centre on convicted paedophile Barry Bennell, who was a youth coach at both Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City during the 1980s and 90s.

The report concluded the FA "did not act appropriately" following Bennell's release from prison in 2003, and cited the fact no measures were put in place to stop him from returning to football.

While the report found no evidence he had returned to the sport after his release, the FA's failure to monitor it "allowed children to be put at potential risk".

Image: A number of the allegations centre on convicted paedophile Barry Bennell, a youth coach during the 1980s and 90s

Historical failures were also identified at a number of other clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Stoke, Peterborough, and Southampton.

The report highlighted numerous examples where clubs linked to abusers had heard rumours or received complaints and failed to handle them properly.

In all, the review said data passed to it by Operation Hydrant in August 2020 had identified 240 suspects and 692 survivors.

Image: The Premier League said it was 'deeply saddened' by the report

The Premier League and English Football League both issued apologies and reiterated their commitment to improving safeguarding with the sport.

A Premier League statement said: "The League recognises the bravery and extraordinary courage shown by the victims and survivors who have come forward. We are sorry for the abuse and pain suffered and acknowledge the lasting impact this has had on all those who have been harmed and their loved ones."

The EFL said: "Football should be a safe environment for any participant, yet sadly these experiences and testimonies demonstrate that this was not the case for the survivors, who bravely came forward to give accounts of how individuals within the game heinously abused the positions that they held. The EFL is extremely sorry for the abuse and pain that survivors suffered throughout."

