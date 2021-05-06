Euro 2020: England could be without star names for warm-up games due to European club finals

An all-English Champions League final and Manchester United's expected progression to the Europa League final will mean Gareth Southgate is likely to have 11 players missing from England's final warm-up games before the start of the European Championships.

If Arsenal can overcome Villarreal in their semi-final second leg on Thursday, it could be up to 13 players absent - half of his entire squad.

Even with UEFA's decision to allow extended squads of 26 for the tournament, it would mean Southgate has only 13 players at his disposal for the friendly matches against Austria and Romania - meaning he would inevitably have to call up extra players to feature in those matches, who could then potentially go on to a standby list for the tournament.

Sky Sports News expect Southgate to name his squad for the Euros on May 25.

Southgate has said he will try to ensure all England's players will have at least a week's rest after they finish their domestic seasons before they join up with the national team for the tournament.

Image: Ben Chilwell is another player that is likely to miss England's warm-up games with Chelsea facing Manchester City in the Champions League final

With Chelsea and Manchester City playing in the Champions League final on May 29, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James will only be able to join up with England on June 5 at the earliest.

That would be three days after England's friendly with Austria in Middlesbrough, and the day before their final warm-up game against Romania.

The Europa League final is three days before the Champions League final on May 26, but that could still mean Dean Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and potentially Mason Greenwood are all unavailable until the day of the Austria match - as well as Bukayo Saka, if Arsenal make it through.