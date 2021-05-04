Champions League, Europa League dates, fixtures, teams - when and where are the finals?

The Champions League and Europa League are reaching their conclusions. When are the finals and who will make it?

Manchester City are bidding for their first European trophy - and could meet Premier League rivals Chelsea in the 2020/21 final.

City take a narrow advantage into their second leg with PSG, while the Blues netted a potentially priceless away goal at Real Madrid.

This year's final will take place in Istanbul on Saturday May 29.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium famously staged the 2005 Champions League showdown, when Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties.

UEFA have not yet confirmed the kick-off time.

Image: Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid

Semi-final fixtures:

Tues April 27: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Wed April 28: PSG 1-2 Man City

Tues May 4: Man City vs PSG (agg: 2-1)

Wed May 5: Chelsea vs Real Madrid (agg: 1-1)

Final:

Sat May 29 (Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

Image: Edinson Cavani extended Manchester United's lead over Granada

There could also be an all-Premier League Europa League final.

Arsenal or Villarreal will face Roma or Manchester United in the final, which is the 50th in UEFA Cup/Europa League history.

The final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday May 26 with the game kicking off at 8pm, UK time.

The Gdansk Arena was originally intended to host the 2020 showdown but the coronavirus outbreak caused the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition to be staged in Germany.

The Polish authorities have confirmed that up to 9,500 spectators - 25 per cent of the stadium capacity - will be permitted.

VAR will continue to be used in the final, while five substitutions are allowed, with a sixth permitted for each side if the game goes to extra time.

Image: Pepe kept his cool from the penalty spot for Arsenal against Villarreal

Semi-final fixtures:

Thurs April 29: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Thurs April 29: Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Thurs May 6: Arsenal vs Villarreal (agg: 1-2)

Thurs May 6: Roma vs Man Utd (agg: 6-2)

Final: