Champions League, Europa League dates, fixtures, teams - when and where are the finals?

Man City, Chelsea in Champions League semi-finals; Manchester United and Arsenal in Europa League last four

Tuesday 4 May 2021 11:20, UK

Manchester City&#39;s Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side&#39;s first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund
Image: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund

The Champions League and Europa League are reaching their conclusions. When are the finals and who will make it?

Champions League

Manchester City are bidding for their first European trophy - and could meet Premier League rivals Chelsea in the 2020/21 final.

City take a narrow advantage into their second leg with PSG, while the Blues netted a potentially priceless away goal at Real Madrid.

This year's final will take place in Istanbul on Saturday May 29.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium famously staged the 2005 Champions League showdown, when Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties.

UEFA have not yet confirmed the kick-off time.

Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid
Image: Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid

Semi-final fixtures:

Final:

  • Sat May 29 (Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

Europa League

Edinson Cavani extended Manchester United&#39;s lead over Granada
Image: Edinson Cavani extended Manchester United's lead over Granada

There could also be an all-Premier League Europa League final.

Arsenal or Villarreal will face Roma or Manchester United in the final, which is the 50th in UEFA Cup/Europa League history.

The final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday May 26 with the game kicking off at 8pm, UK time.

The Gdansk Arena was originally intended to host the 2020 showdown but the coronavirus outbreak caused the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition to be staged in Germany.

The Polish authorities have confirmed that up to 9,500 spectators - 25 per cent of the stadium capacity - will be permitted.

VAR will continue to be used in the final, while five substitutions are allowed, with a sixth permitted for each side if the game goes to extra time.

Pepe kept his cool from the penalty spot for Arsenal against Villarreal
Image: Pepe kept his cool from the penalty spot for Arsenal against Villarreal

Semi-final fixtures:

Final:

  • Wed May 26 (Gdansk Arena, Poland)
