Marcus Rashford: England have talent and self-belief to challenge at Euro 2020

Marcus Rashford believes England have everything it takes to be successful at Euro 2020 this summer; he says they have talent, ability and self-belief; Gareth Southgate will name his 26-man squad for the European Championships on Tuesday at 1pm

Monday 24 May 2021 20:54, UK

Image: Marcus Rashford says England have a good balance heading into Euro 2020

Marcus Rashford feels England have the talent, ability and self-belief to succeed at the European Championship this summer.

England boss Gareth Southgate is currently finalising his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 and will reveal his selection on Tuesday.

Manchester United striker Rashford has 40 caps and 11 goals for England and was part of the squad that reached the World Cup semi-final three years ago.

The 23-year-old believes the current crop has learned from that experience and is better equipped to go all the way this time.

"We've got a good chance. The talent and ability in the team is as high as I have seen it," Rashford told Men's Health UK.

"A lot of it is down to self-belief. I was speaking to some of the players and I think the only thing that stopped us last time was entering that element of the unknown.

"We hadn't been that far as a team before and we didn't know what to expect. I feel like we've learned from those experiences, plus we've got a few new talented faces in the squad.

"We're looking at a really good balance and you need balance to win trophies."

England kick off their campaign with a World Cup semi-final rematch against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, and Rashford feels home advantage will be crucial.

"It's a massive, massive advantage," he added. "To play so many games at our home stadium and hopefully in front of our home fans - that's just not going to happen again. So everyone is excited and ready.

"It's something I'm so excited for and I believe in what the manager, the staff and the players can do."

