Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White and Ben Godfrey named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale have all been named in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, but Eric Dier misses out.

There is a first senior call-up for Brighton centre-back White and Everton defender Godfrey, while Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale joins uncapped Sam Johnstone in the squad as Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Southgate has named a 33-man group that will be trimmed down to 26 players on June 1, allowing him to include injury doubts such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Tottenham's Eric Dier misses out on the Euro 2020 squad, but Alexander-Arnold returns to the group alongside fellow right-backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, Mason Greenwood and 17-year-old Jude Bellingham are among the others to get the nod.

Jesse Lingard is in the expanded squad after his impressive form for West Ham since joining on loan from Manchester United in January, but there is no space for Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, who scored 17 Premier League goals this season, or Southampton's Danny Ings.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

