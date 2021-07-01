Harry Kane: Jack Grealish hails 'unbelievable' England captain as best he has played with

Jack Grealish says "unbelievable" Harry Kane is the best he has ever played with and has no doubt England's captain will go on to break goalscoring records with club and country.

Kane headed to the Euros on the back of another Golden Boot-winning campaign at Tottenham, where he also produced the most Premier League assists in 2020/21.

The 27-year-old striker came under scrutiny after three scoreless group games, but Grealish is hoping to have helped kickstart his tournament by providing the cross for Kane to score his first goal in Tuesday's 2-0 last-16 win against Germany.

Image: Grealish set up Kane for his opening goal of Euro 2020 in the win over Germany

"It is obviously good to get your first goal at a tournament, especially when all you lot would not shut up about it," Grealish said ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine.

"It is obviously good. To get his first one, he will be buzzing but no one in there would ever doubt H. He is the best player I have ever played with. He is unbelievable. He is an unbelievable professional on and off the pitch.

"When you see him around the place, this is why he is England captain. The thing that sticks out is that he is not just a goalscorer.

"There are players from the past who just scored goals, goals, goals. In my opinion he will break the Premier League one and the England one but he is not just a goalscorer. He is unbelievable.

"Like when he drops deep and finds passes and puts it through people's legs.

"He is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing for him that he has obviously got the first goal and hopefully for all of us there are many more to come."

Image: Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling's resilience

Gareth Southgate is happy for people to keep questioning Raheem Sterling as his "fighter" continues to answer his critics with goals for England at Euro 2020.

The Manchester City forward scored his third goal of the tournament as he put England ahead on Tuesday evening.

But Southgate's faith in the 26-year-old continues to be rewarded and he was full of praise for Sterling after the Germany victory.

"He is a fighter," Southgate said when asked about Sterling's ability to handle the criticism.

"He has got an incredible resilience and hunger. He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score, even in the games where the opportunities where the ball has flashed across the box earlier in the tournament, he has been in between the posts."